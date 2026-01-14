Mercedes to start local production of Maybach GLS model in Pune plant; posts sales of 19,007 luxury cars in 2025

“We have delivered another best-ever year in terms of revenue growth buoyed by high affinity amongst discerning customers, reflected in the strong growth in the TEV segment as well in top-end BEVs…2026 will be an action-packed year with 12 new product introductions, expansion of our local production portfolio, the launch of the MB.Charge Public, expansion into new markets and investment in upgrading our entire network,” said Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

In 2025, TEVs, priced upward of Rs 1.5 crore, portfolio comprising the exclusive S-Class, Mercedes-Maybach and AMG demonstrated resilience with 11% year-on-year growth and 25% sales penetration. The high-performance AMG portfolio grew by 34% Y-o-Y and while the battery electric vehicles (BEV) portfolio grew by 12%.

Mercedes-Benz’s ‘Entry Luxury’ portfolio witnessed a decline of 20% year-over-year, taking down the share to 13% of overall volumes. The carmaker said that this is in line with the brand’s strategy of not compromising product substance or participating in price competition in the market.

About 70% of all Mercedes-Benz BEVs sold in 2025 belong to the top-end segment, priced between Rs. 1.25 crore to 3.1 crore. Top-end BEVs comprise the EQS SUV, EQS Sedan, Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV and the Mercedes-Benz G580.

On the local manufacturing of Mercedes-Maybach GLS, Iyer said, “India now features in Mercedes-Maybach’s top 5 global markets, underlining our strong focus on top-end vehicles, making us the most desirable luxury automotive brand.” The locally produced Mercedes-Maybach GLS will be priced at Rs 2.75 crore.

He added, “Local production will further enhance the vehicle’s appeal, reiterating our world-class manufacturing prowess and agility, catering to the most demanding customer wishes for such exclusive top-end vehicles.”

Mercedes-Benz on Wednesday also launched Mercedes-Maybach GLS ‘Celebration Edition’ priced at Rs. 4.10 crore. It also introduced the EQS SUV ‘Celebration Edition’ starting at Rs. 1.34 crore (5-seater) and Rs 1.48 crore (7-seater).