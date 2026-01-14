Saudia, national carrier of Saudi Arabia, signs codeshare agreement with Air India 

According to Air India, the addition of codeshare flights on the Jeddah-Riyadh route now allows guests more flexibility to arrive in one city and depart from another. Connections to select complementary international destinations will be added later this year.

H.E. Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group, said, “The codeshare agreement with Air India marks a strategic step forward, given both airlines' long histories and their shared commitment to increasing connectivity within their home markets and between their countries, while offering guests broader access to more destinations through simplified travel procedures that elevate the overall travel experience.”

Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Air India, said that Saudi Arabia is amongst our most important markets in the Middle East, with the country fast transforming into a major international gateway to the region. He added, “We are happy to be partnering with Saudia to provide greater access to the large Indian diaspora spread across Saudi Arabia as well as to open up the Kingdom's rapidly evolving and diverse tourism offerings and remarkable destinations to holidaymakers from India."

Since its privatisation in 2022, Air India has expanded its global alliance network. Today, the airline maintains 24 codeshare partnerships and nearly 100 interline agreements with carriers worldwide, providing access for Air India customers to over 800 destinations globally.