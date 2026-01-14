Sensex down 245 points, Nifty closes around 25,666 as markets end lower

By the end of the session, the Sensex had dropped by a couple of hundred points and the Nifty settled below the key 25,700 level. Market participants attributed this downturn to a continuation of foreign institutional investor selling, which has been a recurring theme in January as international funds reduced exposure to Indian equities. This trend of outflows weighed heavily on market breadth, curtailing gains in many heavyweights and forcing broader participation in the decline.

"The markets ended marginally lower today as cautious sentiment prevailed amid persistent global macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds. Uncertainty over US trade and tariff developments, along with escalating civilian unrest in Iran and rising prospects of US military intervention—potentially heightening tensions across the Middle East—continued to weigh on risk appetite and limit fresh buying interest," said R Ponmudi, CEO at brokerage and wealth management firm Enrich Money.

Overall, market action remained largely driven by external cues, with investors staying guarded and selective rather than aggressive in their positioning, Ponmudi added.

External macroeconomic and geopolitical developments added to the caution, reinforcing a risk-off stance among traders. Global tariff uncertainties, including heightened rhetoric around trade policies, and tensions in geopolitical hotspots contributed to risk aversion and dampened appetite for equities. Crude oil prices hovered at elevated levels during the session, which also placed pressure on market sentiment, particularly in rate-sensitive and cost-dependent sectors.

Within the market, performance was uneven across sectors. Commodities and metal stocks stood out as relative outperformers, supported by strength in underlying commodity prices. This sectoral resilience provided some limited support to the broader index levels but was not sufficient to counterbalance losses in other, more influential segments of the market. Information technology and realty shares were among those that lagged, reflecting a broader retreat in riskier and growth-oriented plays. Defensive and quality names held up better but were not enough to propel the market back into positive territory.

Domestic currency movements also mirrored the cautious sentiment. The Indian rupee experienced fluctuation against major currencies as global risk factors influenced capital flows and currency traders weighed in on broader market uncertainty. A stronger U.S. dollar during the session further complicated the outlook for emerging market assets, including Indian equities.

As the market closed, investors were left with a sense of heightened caution and a defensive posture. Technical support levels around the mid-25,600 range for the Nifty and just above the 83,000 mark for the Sensex were being closely watched, as breaking below these could signal further downside risk. Conversely, any sustained recovery above these levels in subsequent sessions could attract renewed interest from buyers, especially those seeking value at lower price points.

This trading session on the Indian markets underscored the delicate balance of forces currently at play: foreign investor outflows, global trade and geopolitical uncertainties, and sectoral divergences that reflect varied investor preferences. Against this backdrop, market participants are likely to remain watchful for fresh catalysts, whether domestic economic data, corporate earnings updates, or shifts in global risk trends, that could influence the next directional move of the benchmarks.