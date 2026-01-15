Godrej Properties boasts top spot in India’s residential market for 2025

Godrej Properties Limited (GPL) said on Thursday that it has emerged as the largest listed residential real estate developer in India in Calendar Year 2025 for the second consecutive year, based on key operating metrics of booking value and cash collections.
During CY2025, GPL sold 16,428 homes with a total saleable area of 27.26 million sq. ft., supported by 41 project launches across India. Booking value grew 19% year-on-year to Rs 34,171 crore while collections for the year increased 28% to Rs 18,979 crore.
In the current financial year to date (FY26 YTD), GPL has recorded booking value of Rs 24,008 crore, representing a year-on-year growth of 25%, and collections of Rs 12,018 crore, growing 19% year-on-year.
In the most recent quarter, Q3 FY26, GPL recorded a booking value of Rs 8,421 crore, up 55% Y-o-Y and collections of Rs 4,282 crore, up 40% Y-o-Y.
Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, “Delivering this level of growth in 2025, despite 2024 being a high base year, underscores the strength of demand for well-designed, high-quality homes in India’s major metropolitan markets. We remain focused on building on this momentum in 2026 through excellence in design, construction quality, timely delivery, sustainability, and innovation.”
The claim by GPL comes as the country’s largest property developer by market capitalisation - DLF – is yet to announce its October-December quarter booking numbers.
Bengaluru-headquartered Prestige Estates on Wednesday said that its sales bookings or pre-sales jumped 122% year-on-year to Rs 22,327 crore during the first nine months of fiscal year 2025-26 (April-December).
Combined with the sales bookings of Rs 7,000 crore in the January-March quarter (Q4FY25), the company’s bookings for the calendar year 2025 come to about Rs 29,337 crore.
Collections for 9M FY26 reached Rs 13,283 crore for Prestige which has presence in the residential as well as commercial property market.
Irfan Razack, Chairman & Managing Director, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd, said, "The record-breaking performance delivered in the first nine months of FY26 is a strong validation of the demand environment for our portfolio and the strength of our execution platform."
"Achieving our highest-ever sales and collections, surpassing even previous full-year peaks within just nine months, reflects the trust customers continue to place in the Prestige brand and the consistency of our market positioning," he added.
Mumbai-based Lodha Developers reported that its pre-sales grew by 14% year-on-year to Rs 14,640 crore between April and December 2025.
Combined with Rs 4,810 pre-sales in Jan-March quarter, the figure for the entire calendar year comes to Rs 19,450 crore. Lodha stated that strong momentum in sales and a significant launch pipeline in Q4FY26 will support the achievement of pre-sales guidance of Rs 21,000 crore in FY26.
Godrej Properties recorded booking value of over Rs 7,000 crore in each of the four quarters of CY2025. The company’s sales were diversified geographically, with key contributions from major residential markets - MMR (Rs 9,677 crore), NCR (Rs 9,348 crore), Bengaluru (Rs 6,566 crore), Pune (Rs 4,083 crore) and Hyderabad (Rs 3,052 crore).
For Prestige, the geographical sales mix remained well diversified, with Mumbai contributing 36%, Bengaluru 25%, Hyderabad 16%, Delhi-NCR 16%, Chennai 5% and Kochi 2% of total sales during the third quarter.
During the October-December quarter, the company sold 1,811 units, taking total units sold in 9M FY26 to 8,598 units.