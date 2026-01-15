Godrej Properties boasts top spot in India’s residential market for 2025

Godrej Properties Limited (GPL) said on Thursday that it has emerged as the largest listed residential real estate developer in India in Calendar Year 2025 for the second consecutive year, based on key operating metrics of booking value and cash collections.

During CY2025, GPL sold 16,428 homes with a total saleable area of 27.26 million sq. ft., supported by 41 project launches across India. Booking value grew 19% year-on-year to Rs 34,171 crore while collections for the year increased 28% to Rs 18,979 crore.

In the current financial year to date (FY26 YTD), GPL has recorded booking value of Rs 24,008 crore, representing a year-on-year growth of 25%, and collections of Rs 12,018 crore, growing 19% year-on-year.

In the most recent quarter, Q3 FY26, GPL recorded a booking value of Rs 8,421 crore, up 55% Y-o-Y and collections of Rs 4,282 crore, up 40% Y-o-Y.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, “Delivering this level of growth in 2025, despite 2024 being a high base year, underscores the strength of demand for well-designed, high-quality homes in India’s major metropolitan markets. We remain focused on building on this momentum in 2026 through excellence in design, construction quality, timely delivery, sustainability, and innovation.”