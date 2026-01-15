SC tightens tax treaty scrutiny, allows Revenue appeal in Tiger Global case

NEW DELHI: In a ruling with far-reaching implications for foreign investors, the Supreme Court has allowed the tax department’s appeal in the Tiger Global matter, signalling a tougher stance on treaty interpretation and greater scrutiny of offshore holding structures used for India-bound investments.

While the detailed judgment is awaited, tax experts say the verdict underscores the court's emphasis on economic substance over legal form, making it clear that possession of a Tax Residency Certificate (TRC) alone will not shield investors from deeper inquiry if intermediary entities are alleged to be conduits for tax avoidance.

"The Supreme Court has held that the mere possession of a TRC does not preclude a detailed enquiry where an interposed entity is alleged to be a conduit," said Sandeepp Jhunjhunwala, Partner at Nangia Global.

"This reinforces the principle that treaty benefits are available only to genuine tax residents and not to layered structures created to secure unintended tax advantages," he said.

The case relates to Tiger Global International II, III and IV Holdings, Mauritius-based entities set up to carry out investment activities for Tiger Global Management LLC, a US-based fund manager.