BSNL ties up with Viasat to roll out multi-band satellite upgrade for Indian Navy

NEW DELHI: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Wednesday announced a partnership with satellite communications firm Viasat to support the next phase of the Indian Navy’s satellite communication upgrade programme, scheduled to begin later this month.
Under the agreement between BSNL and the Indian defence forces, Viasat’s high-capacity Ka-band satellite systems will be deployed alongside the existing L-band infrastructure.
This will provide stronger, safer and more reliable communication services for Indian Navy ships and platforms. Viasat’s international government team will support the project through its Communication Services division.
In a press release, the state-owned telecom company said the programme will enable the Indian Navy to transition to a multi-band and multi-constellation satellite communication system. The upgrade will use BSNL’s Gateway Earth Station and Viasat’s global satellite network to offer wider coverage, faster data speeds and improved reliability for critical military operations.
“BSNL is proud to support the Indian Navy’s SATCOM modernisation by providing advanced connectivity solutions through our partnership with Viasat. This upgrade reflects BSNL’s ongoing commitment to enabling India’s strategic communication needs with resilient and secure infrastructure,” said Robert Ravi, Chairman and Managing Director of BSNL.
Viasat has been a long-term technology partner of the Government of India. The company provides satellite communication services for disaster response, tsunami early warning systems through the National Institute of Ocean Technology, and vessel tracking for the Directorate General of Shipping. It also offers in-flight connectivity for both government and private aircraft in India.
With the launch of this new phase, BSNL and Viasat reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening India’s defence and maritime communication systems.
“This upgrade combines the resilience of L-band with the power of high-throughput Ka-band, providing enhanced connectivity for mission-critical operations. It also reinforces our long-term commitment to India’s defence and maritime communication ecosystem,” said Todd McDonell, President, International Government, Viasat.