BSNL ties up with Viasat to roll out multi-band satellite upgrade for Indian Navy

NEW DELHI: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Wednesday announced a partnership with satellite communications firm Viasat to support the next phase of the Indian Navy’s satellite communication upgrade programme, scheduled to begin later this month.

Under the agreement between BSNL and the Indian defence forces, Viasat’s high-capacity Ka-band satellite systems will be deployed alongside the existing L-band infrastructure.

This will provide stronger, safer and more reliable communication services for Indian Navy ships and platforms. Viasat’s international government team will support the project through its Communication Services division.

In a press release, the state-owned telecom company said the programme will enable the Indian Navy to transition to a multi-band and multi-constellation satellite communication system. The upgrade will use BSNL’s Gateway Earth Station and Viasat’s global satellite network to offer wider coverage, faster data speeds and improved reliability for critical military operations.