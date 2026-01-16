CCPA cracks down on illegal walkie-talkie sales across e-commerce platforms

NEW DELHI: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has initiated action against several e-commerce platforms for listing and selling unauthorised walkie-talkies.

The authority has issued final orders against eight entities and imposed penalties amounting to ₹44 lakh.

Notices were sent to 13 e-commerce platforms—Chimiya, JioMart, Talk Pro, Meesho, MaskMan Toys, TradeIndia, Antriksh Technologies, Vardaanmart, IndiaMart, Meta Platforms Inc. (Facebook Marketplace), Flipkart, Krishna Mart, and Amazon—after the CCPA found more than 16,970 non-compliant product listings across these platforms. The authority stated that such sales violate the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, as well as telecom regulations.

According to the CCPA, these platforms allowed the sale of Personal Mobile Radios (PMRs) operating outside the licence-exempt frequency band. Many devices lacked mandatory Equipment Type Approval (ETA) certification, and product listings failed to clearly disclose licensing requirements.

The authority imposed penalties of ₹10 lakh each on Meesho, Meta Platforms Inc. (Facebook Marketplace), Flipkart, and Amazon, and ₹1 lakh each on Chimiya, JioMart, Talk Pro, and MaskMan Toys for violating consumer rights, publishing misleading advertisements, and engaging in unfair trade practices, Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare said.

She added that Meesho, Meta, Chimiya, JioMart, and Talk Pro have already paid their penalties, while payments from the remaining platforms are awaited.