Central Bank net soars 32 per cent to Rs 1,263 crore as bad loans dip

MUMBAI: State-owned Central Bank of India has posted a solid 32% jump in profit at Rs 1,263 crore in the December quarter, aided by improvement in bad loans and in spite of the a fall in the core net interest income.

The Mumbai-based bank said on Friday its total income rose to Rs 10,969 crore during the quarter under review up 12.63% from Rs 9,739 crore a year ago.

Gross NPAs declined to 2.70% from 3.86%, and net NPAs fell to 0.45% from 0.59% a year ago, helping it improve the provision coverage ratio to 96.69% from 96.54%, an improvement of 15 bps.

As a result, provisions for non-performing assets eased to Rs 276 crore from Rs 310 crore in the third quarter of the previous financial year.

However, the bank’s capital adequacy ratio slightly moderated to 16.13% from 16.43% at the end of the same quarter a year ago and the tier I at 13.87%.