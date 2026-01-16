Federal Bank net up 9 per cent, shares pop 13 per cent to 52-week high

MUMBAI: The Kochi-based private sector lender Federal Bank has reported a 9 per cent jump in net income for the December quarter at Rs 1,041.21 crore, buoyed by stronger core income and operating leverage along with cheaper funds, pushing its shares to a one-year high, rallying 13% to Rs 278.40.

The net interest income, which is the difference between the interest earned from loans and the interest paid to depositors, stood at Rs 2,652.73, up 9.11% up on-year and non-interest or fee income rose 18.57% to Rs 896.47 crore from Rs 869 crore, the management led by KVS Manian told reporters in a concall Friday.

The key profitability gauge net interest margin, expanded 12 bps to 3.18%, supported by improvements in liability mix and asset repricing. But Manian admitted that the recent repo rate hike will crimp margin in the March quarter to some extent, yet ruled out lowering savings account rates, having already brought it down to 2.5%.

With the microfinance book improving, the overall asset quality showed declines, with gross non-performing assets declining 23 bps to 1.72%, and net NPAs falling 7 bps to 0.42%, both at decadal lows. However, overall provisions, excluding tax, increased to Rs 332 crore during the quarter from Rs 292 crore a year ago.

Slippages at the end of the quarter improved to Rs 443 crore from Rs 584 crore during the second quarter last year, or 0.16%.