From manufacturing to indigenous AI, Modi urges start-ups to power India’s global leadership

Speaking on the occasion of National Startup Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked for more participation of start-ups in India to boost manufacturing and at the same time speed up their game so that India can soon have their indigenous artificial intelligence (AI) on Indian servers and eventually aim for global leadership.

“India’s ambition should not be limited to participation but must aim for global leadership, urging startups to work on new ideas, solve problems”, stressed the Prime Minister. He remarked that in the past decades, India had its achievements in digital startups and service sectors and it was now time for start-ups to focus on the manufacturing sector. He called for the creation of new products of world-class quality and unique technological ideas to lead the future.

He also assured that the aim is to ensure that small start-ups have access to big technology so that indigenous AI can be developed by Indian talent on Indian servers.



