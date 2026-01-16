Jio Q3 profit up 11.2%, ARPU increased to `213.7

Jio Platforms , the digital arm of Reliance Industries, on Friday reported an 11.3% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit for the December quarter to `7,629 crore on account of rise in subscriber base, average revenue per user (ARPU), and scaling up of digital services.

The revenue rose 12.7% to `43,683 crore, according to its third-quarter results for FY26. The company’s EBITDA for the quarter increased 16.4% YoY to `19,303 crore, with a margin expansion of 170 basis points. Its net profit for the quarter grew 11.2% YoY to `7,629 crore.

The telco’s average revenue per user (ARPU) increased to `213.7, supported by higher customer engagement, partly offset by promotional offers for unlimited 5G and fixed broadband services. Jio added 8.9 million net subscribers during the quarter, taking its total subscriber base to 515.3 million as of December 2025.

Jio’s 5G user base crossed the milestone of 250 million, reaching 253 million as of December 2025. 5G now accounts for nearly 53% of total wireless traffic, driven by consistent growth in user engagement. “Jio has been the catalyst for India’s digital revolution by bringing the world’s best technology platforms in the hands of Indian users. Jio’s over 500 million subscriber base, deep customer insights and pan India distribution network will empower Reliance Intelligence to achieve its aim to make India not just AI-enabled but AI-empowered - where every citizen and enterprise can harness AI tools to create, innovate and grow. This will drive sustained value creation for all stakeholders in the coming years,” said Akash M Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm.

During the quarter, the number of premises connected with Jio’s fixed broadband services increased to 25.3 million. JioAirFiber continued to accelerate subscriber additions, with a base of over 11.5 million as of December 2025.

The company launched the Jio-Gemini offer during the quarter and expanded eligibility to all unlimited 5G users. Every eligible user will receive free access to an 18-month subscription of the Gemini Pro plan, valued at `35,100.