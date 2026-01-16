Leela Palace reports 162 per cent rise in PAT at Rs 147 crore, earmarks Rs 6.4 crore for new labour codes

CHENNAI: India’s leading luxury hotel, The Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts on Friday reported a 162% rise in consolidated net profits at Rs 147.88 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 56.40 crore during same period last year, driven by strong operating leverage and disciplined cost management.

The luxury hospitality brand’s operating revenue grew 21% year-on-year to Rs 457.40 crore, while operating EBITDA increased 23% to Rs 237.80 crore.

This is its best-ever quarterly performance.

Its revenue per available room (RevPAR) grew 20% to Rs 21,551, registering a growth of 2.3 times, recording the fifth consecutive quarter of double-digit RevPAR and EBITDA growth.

The Leela currently operates 14 properties with 4,090 keys across 12 cities in India, including six owned, seven managed, and one franchised hotel.