RBI Governor Malhotra: New CPI and GDP series to enhance inflation and growth balance

MUMBAI: The new base year revision of key economic indicators such as the GDP, IIP and inflation will help the Reserve Bank achieve its twin objectives of price stability and sustained economic growth, Governor Sanjay Malhotra has said.

The National Statistical Office (NSO) under the ministry of statistics and programme implementation is revising the base year of the key marco indicators like the GDP, index of industrial production or IIP and inflation, after more than a decade.

The new consumer price index or CPI series with 2024 as the base year will be released on February 12, followed by the new GDP series with 2022–23 as the base year on February 27. The revised IIP series with base year of 2023 is expected by end-May.

Calling the government move to revise the base years a “timely and welcome step,” Malhotra in a podcast said strengthening the statistical systems will allow for more calibrated policymaking and improve assessments of inflation and real economic momentum as the changes it will help reflect economic changes and support better-calibrated monetary policy.

"This exercise is not merely a revision in the base years, but it also covers revisions in methods, weights, item baskets, data sources and computation techniques," the Governor said.

For the RBI, he said, CPI is especially important for monetary policy purposes because it anchors the flexible inflation-targeting framework.

"Updating the base year of CPI will ensure that the index reflects the consumption patterns and household spending more accurately as they have obviously changed over a period of time," Malhotra said in the podcast.