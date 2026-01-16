RBI's new Ombudsman scheme boosts compensation to Rs 30 lakh for customer grievances

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank has launched the integrated ombudsman scheme simplifying complaint resolution for customers and covers all banks, non-banks, digital wallets, and credit information companies and has increased from maximum compensation by 50% to Rs 30 lakh for losses along with Rs 3 lakh for stress/expenses, up from Rs 20 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively in the previous scheme.

Called the Reserve Bank--Integrated Ombudsman Scheme 2026, empowers the ombudsman to settle claims up to Rs 30 lakh, massively up from Rs 20 lakh in the previous 2021 scheme, and will be effective July 1, the apex bank said Friday. When it comes to payments towards stress and expenses, the new scheme hikes by two-fold to Rs 3 lakh from Rs 1 lakh in the previous scheme of 2021 which will be replaced now with the new one that aims to provide a quick and fair way to handle grievances without going to court and has comments and feedback from public.

The updated Reserve Bank Integrated Ombudsman Scheme, 2026, has increased the maximum compensation the ombudsman can award to Rs 30 lakh for consequential losses suffered by a complainant. Previously, the limit under the 2021 scheme was Rs 20 lakh for financial loss and an additional Rs 1 lakh for mental agony/harassment.

The new scheme also has no limit on the overall value of the dispute itself. The changes aim to provide more substantial relief for serious service deficiencies, reflecting the growing value and complexity of digital transactions. Complaints can be filed online through the RBI's complaint management system portal.