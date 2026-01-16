Rupee nears all-time low amid rising crude prices and foreign fund outflows

MUMBAI: The rupee continued remain under intense pressure for the third straight day Friday, tumbling by 50 paise to settle near its lowest closing level of 90.84, amid rising crude oil prices and sustained outflow of foreign funds coupled with strengthening dollar.

At the interbank foreign exchange market Friday, the rupee opened at 90.37 and touched an intraday low of 90.89, a tad above its lowest-ever closing level of 90.93 on December 16, 2025 when it had plunged to the lowest of 91.14 intra-day trade. The unit ended the session at 90.84 (provisional) against the greenback, down 50 paise from Wednesday's close. Thursday the currency and equity markets were closed due to local body elections in the city.

The rupee had lost 11 paise to close at 90.34 Wednesday, after falling 6 paise Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the after the third largest fall last week when it had nearly declined by $10 billion, the foreign exchange reserves saw a marginal $392 million rise, reaching $687.19 billion for the week to January 9. In the previous week, the reserves had plunged by $9.8 billion.

The Reserve Bank said the marginal gain was in spite of a decline in the foreign currency assets, which make up the bulk of the reserves, to the tune of $1.124 billion during the reported week to stand at $550.87 billion.