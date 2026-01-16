Sebi eases onboarding for low-risk FPIs and VCs with new guidelines

MUMBAI: The markets watchdog Sebi has simplified the operational guidelines for onboarding low–risk foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and foreign venture capital investors (FVCIs), along with compliance requirements, under the single window access system, streamlining compliance for foreign investors along with eased KYC norms.

The new provisions will come into effect from June 1, 2026, Sebi said Friday.

Under the new framework, an eligible Swagat-FI (single window automatic & generalised access for trusted foreign investors) applicant can apply for FVCI registration, along with FPI registration without submitting separate application forms or documents, if the same custodian and the designated depository participant (DDP) are appointed for both registrations, Sebi said Friday in two separate circulars.

Last month, Sebi had made it easier for low risk foreign investors to participate in the domestic securities market with the introduction of a single window access, a move aimed at simplifying compliance and enhancing the country's attractiveness as an investment destination.

The new framework provides easier investment access to low-risk foreign investors, enable a unified registration process across multiple investment routes and reduce repeated compliance and documentation for such entities.