Wipro Q3 profit falls 7% on labour code costs, revenue sees modest growth

BENGALURU: Wipro on Friday reported a decline in profitability for the December quarter, with consolidated net profit falling both sequentially and on a year-on-year basis due to the new labour code costs, even as the company's revenue rose.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,119 crore in Q3 FY26, down 4% QoQ and 7% YoY. Wipro said earnings were impacted by cost pressures, including expenses linked to labour code-related adjustments and restructuring. Adjusted for the impact of labour code changes, net income for the quarter stood at Rs 3,360 crore, an increase of 3.6% QoQ.

Revenue from the IT services business came in at Rs 23,378 crore during the quarter, rising 3.3% sequentially. The operating margin rose 90 basis points QoQ to 17.6%. For the March quarter, Wipro guided a sequential growth of 0 to 2% in constant currency terms for its IT services revenue.

“In Q3, we delivered broad-based growth in line with our expectations. As AI becomes a strategic imperative, Wipro Intelligence is emerging as a differentiator and contributed to several wins this quarter," said Srini Pallia, CEO and Managing Director of Wipro.

During the quarter, Wipro incurred Rs 3,028 crore towards additional gratuity expenses following the implementation of India’s new labour code, along with restructuring costs of Rs 263 crore. The company said the restructuring exercise has now been completed, and it does not expect further charges related to this.