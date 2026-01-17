HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 12.2% to Rs 19,807 crore

CHENNAI: HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a strong set of numbers for the December quarter, with its consolidated net profit rising 12.17% year-on-year to Rs 19,807 crore, reflecting steady growth across its core banking and allied businesses.

The country’s largest private sector lender continued to benefit from a resilient balance sheet and diversified revenue streams, even as the broader banking sector navigates a phase of moderating credit growth and competitive pressures on margins.

The improvement in consolidated profit points to sustained traction in the bank’s lending operations, stable asset quality and disciplined cost management during the quarter.

The December-quarter performance also highlights HDFC Bank’s ability to absorb macroeconomic and regulatory headwinds while maintaining profitability at scale.

Analysts and investors are likely to track the bank’s outlook on credit demand, margins and integration-related efficiencies in the coming quarters, as it seeks to build on the momentum and deliver consistent returns through the remainder of FY26.