HDFC Bank returns to double-digits growth first time since merger, net up 11.5% to Rs 18,650 cr

MUMBAI: HDFC Bank, which had delivered over 30% net profit growth for 54 consecutive quarters until fiscal 2013, has seen growth slip to single digits following its merger with its parent in July 2023. However, the bank broke this low-growth streak in the three months ended December, reporting an 11.5% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 18,650 crore, up from Rs 16,736 crore a year earlier. The improvement was driven by double-digit loan growth, higher interest income, and stable asset quality.

At its peak, HDFC Bank, which is the second largest lender with close to Rs 41 trillion balance-sheet, had set a record of sort with more than 30% net profit growth for as many as 54 quarters without a break till the June 2013 quarter.

Since then the first return to the 30% plus rate was in in Q1 of FY24 but then came the reverse merger with the parent HDFC effective July 1, 2023, forcing the largest private sector bank to manage loan-to-deposit ratios, and has been in fact degrowing its books to stablise this margins.

The bank management, led by the chief financial officer Srinivasan Vaidyanathan, told reporters on a concall Saturday that the bank will grow with the industry this fiscal both in deposits and advances and will return to the industry-beating growth numbers which it used to be for decades, from the next fiscal as it hopes to bring down its high credit deposit ratio which for the reporting quarter stood at a high 98.7.

The net income would have been higher by Rs 800 crore, which has been made as a provision for likely employee cost escalation under the new labour code, Vaidyanathan said.

