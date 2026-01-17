ICICI Bank CEO Bakhshi gets only two-year extension from board

MUMBAI: The board of the second largest private sector lender ICICI Bank Friday has extended the current chief executive Sandeep Bakhshi's term by just two years to October 2028 as against the normal practice of a three-year extension.

Bakhshi has been in the corner office of the bank since the unceremonious firing of his predecessor Chanda Kochhar in October 2018 after corruption allegations in extending loans to the now crippled Videocon group through her husband.

“The board of the bank today approved a two-year extension for the managing director and chief executive Sandeep Bakhshi, allowing him to continue in his position until October 3, 2028,” the bank informed the exchanges. His current term ends on October 3, 2026.

At the earnings presser Saturday, both Bakhshi and executive director Sandeep Batra refused to offer explanations on the curtailed tenure, saying the board in consultation with the CEO felt it was appropriate to approve a two-year extension.

The decision was taken by the bank’s board at its meeting held on January 17, and is subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals, according to an exchange filing, he added.

Bakhshi was appointed managing director and chief executive in October 2018, with his term earlier extended until October 2026.

Meanwhile, the board also extended the tenure of another executive director Ajay Kumar Gupta for a period of two years until November 26, 2028, subject to the approvals.