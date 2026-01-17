IDBI Bank net profit inches up 1.4% to Rs 1,935.5 crore as net interest income tanks 24%

MUMBAI: LIC-controlled IDBI Bank has reported a muted set of numbers for the December quarter with standalone net profit inching up just about 1.4% to Rs 1,935.45 crore from Rs 1,908.27 crore a year ago.

The bottom line growth was impacted by a steep 24% plunge in the core net interest income to Rs 3,209.5 crore from Rs 4,228.2 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. The bank did not offer any reason for the massive drop in the core net interest income despite better asset quality and higher loan sales.

The city-based bank, which has missed many a deadline to get fully privatised, reported a drop in net non-performing assets from Rs 474.2 crore in the previous quarter to Rs 425.3 crore in the reporting quarter.