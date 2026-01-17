Maruti Suzuki bets big on growth with Rs 35,000-crore Gujarat plant

Gujarat has emerged as a key manufacturing hub for Maruti Suzuki, complementing its long-established operations in Haryana. The company has steadily expanded its presence in the state, benefiting from supportive industrial policies, robust infrastructure and proximity to ports that aid exports. The new investment further strengthens Gujarat’s position as a critical pillar in Maruti Suzuki’s production and logistics strategy.

The expansion is also expected to generate substantial employment, both directly at the plant and indirectly through vendors, suppliers and ancillary industries, giving a boost to the local economy. For Maruti Suzuki, the project aligns with its broader strategy of building scale, improving operational efficiency and meeting evolving consumer preferences, including the transition towards cleaner and more technology-driven vehicles.

Industry observers see the investment as a strong signal of Maruti Suzuki’s intent to defend and grow its market leadership amid intensifying competition and a rapidly changing automotive landscape. As the Indian passenger vehicle market continues to expand, the new Gujarat plant is likely to play a central role in supporting the company’s growth ambitions in the latter part of the decade.