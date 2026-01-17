RBL Bank net profit surges multifold to Rs 214 crore on better asset quality

Mid-sized private sector lender RBL Bank, which recently made history by bringing in the largest FDI inflows into a domestic bank by getting $3 billion from the UAE based Emirates NBD for a 60% stake, has reported a robust set of numbers with the net profit for the December quarter surging multifold to Rs 214 crore from Rs 33 crore a year ago.

The bank's chief executive R Subramaniakumar told reporters Saturday that the growth was driven by the steady core operating performance and a sharp improvement in asset quality, even as earnings got impacted by one-off employee-related expenses towards the new labour code.

The private sector lender said profit for the quarter was affected by a one-time pre-tax expense of Rs 32 crore following a revision in the definition of wages under the new labour codes, effective November 2025. In the year-ago quarter, the bank had reported a net profit of Rs 33 crore.

Net interest income, the key measure of a bank’s core earnings, rose 5% to Rs 1,657 crore and net interest margin rose to 4.63, from 4.51% in the previous quarter.

Ahead of the quarterly results, its shares climbed over 4% on Friday to Rs 324.5. The stock has more than doubled in last one year.