Yes Bank net profit zooms 55.4% to Rs 952 crore on strong margins, asset quality

MUMBAI: Mid-sized private sector lender Yes Bank has reported a solid set of numbers for the December quarter with standalone net profit zooming 55.4% on-year to Rs 952 crore, driven by higher margins and sharply lower credit cost, while asset quality improved.

The management led by chief executive Prashant Kumar said on a sequential basis too, the bank reported a massive 45.4% jump in net income, with over Rs 654 crore booked in the September quarter. Excluding the one-time impact of higher gratuity provisions of Rs 106 crore, following changes under the new labour codes from November 2025, profit after tax stood at Rs 1,068 crore, up 74.4% on year.

Kumar said most of its staff are not covered under the industry lobby IBA’s wage pacts and are from the period when the bank was cooperative, with the labour code driven provisions applying.

Excluding the gratuity impact, operating profit rose 28.7% to Rs 1,389 crore, reflecting tight cost control despite a rise in reported operating expenses. The cost-to-income ratio, adjusted for the gratuity impact, improved to 66.1 percent from 71.1 percent in the year-ago quarter, he said.

The asset quality of the bank has massively improved with gross bad loans printing in at a low 1.5% from 1.6% in sequentially and on-year and the net NPAs falling to 0.3%, flat sequentially and lower than 0.5% a year ago.

Provision coverage ratio improved to 83.3 from 71.2 in Q3 FY25 and 81 in the September quarter. Gross slippages declined to Rs 1,050 crore, or 1.6% of advances, the lowest level in eight quarters, while retail slippages fell to their lowest level in seven quarters.