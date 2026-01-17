YES Bank Q3 profit jumps 55.4% YoY to Rs 952 crore

CHENNAI: YES Bank on Saturday (January 17) reported a sharp improvement in its financial performance for the third quarter of the 2025-26 financial year, posting a 55.42% year-on-year jump in standalone net profit to Rs 951.62 crore. The strong profit growth underscores the lender’s continued recovery trajectory, aided by steady core income, tighter cost controls and a sustained focus on balance sheet repair.

The private sector bank has been working to rebuild profitability and market confidence after several challenging years marked by asset quality stress and capital constraints.

The Q3 FY26 performance reflects the benefits of this strategy, with improving operating efficiency and a more stable loan book contributing to earnings momentum. Management has consistently emphasised calibrated growth, prioritising asset quality and risk management over aggressive expansion, a stance that appears to be supporting more predictable earnings outcomes.

Market participants are likely to view the latest results as another step forward in YES Bank’s turnaround story, even as attention remains on the sustainability of profit growth and the bank’s ability to deepen its franchise in a competitive lending environment. Going ahead, the bank’s performance will be closely tracked for signs of durable improvement in margins, credit growth and overall return metrics as it seeks to consolidate its recovery in FY26.