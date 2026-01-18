Budget can boost urban body funding, enable greater state participation in infra financing: IIFCL MD

Despite the government’s push on infrastructure financing, private participation has remained muted. In an interaction with Pushpita Dey, Palash Srivastava, Managing Director of India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL), discusses expectations from Budget 2026, the ₹17 lakh crore PPP pipeline, and the constraints holding back private investment. Excerpts:

What are your expectations from Budget 2026 in terms of infrastructure financing?

From an infrastructure-financing standpoint, Budget 2026 is expected to focus on widening the financing universe and strengthening execution-oriented mechanisms. One key expectation is the expansion of the harmonised list of infrastructure to include emerging sectors such as space and aerospace infrastructure, aircraft, and select biofuel segments. This would improve access to long-term capital for these sectors.

There is also an expectation that enabling measures announced earlier—such as the Urban Challenge Fund, the Maritime Development Fund, and initiatives related to critical minerals—will be operationalised, along with incentives to crowd in private investment.

Urban infrastructure financing is another priority area. The Budget could facilitate greater resource mobilisation by urban local bodies and improve funding flows into urban infrastructure. Additionally, there is an expectation that states will be provided greater fiscal and financing flexibility. Current FRBM constraints limit their ability to support projects through mechanisms such as viability gap funding (VGF) and hybrid annuity models (HAM).

The Finance Ministry has announced plans for ₹17 lakh crore worth of PPP infrastructure projects. Which sectors and regions are likely to be prioritised?

According to data released by the Department of Economic Affairs, transport and logistics dominate the ₹17 lakh crore PPP pipeline, both in terms of project numbers and value across all three years. This signals a continued policy focus on mobility, connectivity, and supply-chain efficiency.

Energy—particularly renewable energy—follows closely, along with water and sanitation, reflecting the government’s emphasis on essential and climate-aligned infrastructure. While roads and power remain core sectors, the current pipeline shows greater diversification, with increased representation from ports, shipping, inland waterways, and airports. There is also early traction in electric mobility and bio-energy.