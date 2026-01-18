CG Power enters global data centre segment with Rs 900 crore US order

CHENNAI: India’s leading engineering conglomerate CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited, a Murugappa Group company, has secured a landmark order valued at ₹900 crore ($99.2 million) from US-based Tallgrass Integrated Logistics Solutions LLC.
The order is for a large-scale data centre project in the United States, the company said in a press release. The order marks CG Power’s entry into the global data centre segment.
This is the largest single order ever won by the Mumbai-based company and is a direct export order for the supply of power transformers.
Under the contract, CG Power will supply power transformers specifically engineered to meet the stringent reliability, efficiency and uptime requirements of hyperscale data centre applications.
The order will be executed over a delivery period of 12 to 20 months, with delivery terms FAS Mumbai Port (Incoterms® 2020).
Under this rule, the seller is responsible for delivering the goods alongside the buyer’s nominated vessel at the Port of Mumbai and clearing them for export.
Amar Kaul, Global CEO and Managing Director of CG Power, said, “This landmark order from Tallgrass is a strategic platform win for CG and marks our entry into the rapidly growing global data centre vertical.
It validates our capability to deliver globally benchmarked, mission-critical technology solutions from India, and reinforces our position as a trusted global partner in applications where reliability and performance are non-negotiable.
“The global shift toward cloud computing, AI, and digital infrastructure is fundamentally reshaping power demand. We believe this win opens up a significant long-term opportunity pipeline in global data centre projects, aligned with our global growth and margin-accretive expansion strategy.”
The transformers will be designed, manufactured and tested at CG Power’s state-of-the-art facilities in India.