CG Power enters global data centre segment with Rs 900 crore US order

CHENNAI: India’s leading engineering conglomerate CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited, a Murugappa Group company, has secured a landmark order valued at ₹900 crore ($99.2 million) from US-based Tallgrass Integrated Logistics Solutions LLC.

The order is for a large-scale data centre project in the United States, the company said in a press release. The order marks CG Power’s entry into the global data centre segment.

This is the largest single order ever won by the Mumbai-based company and is a direct export order for the supply of power transformers.

Under the contract, CG Power will supply power transformers specifically engineered to meet the stringent reliability, efficiency and uptime requirements of hyperscale data centre applications.

The order will be executed over a delivery period of 12 to 20 months, with delivery terms FAS Mumbai Port (Incoterms® 2020).