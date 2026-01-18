Why high earners should stick with the old tax regime

It’s Budget time once again, and as taxpayers it is natural to expect some positive tweaks to the direct tax regime. That, however, appears unlikely this year, given the massive hike in income tax exemptions in the last Budget, along with the much-delayed correction in GST rates.

This column, therefore, is not about what more tax cuts to expect in the February 1 Budget, but about which tax regime to choose in the next fiscal. While the old tax regime offers a slew of deductions, the new regime offers none. The new regime is now the default option and, once chosen, becomes irreversible in certain cases.

Though the new regime has made slabs more attractive and compliance simpler by removing exemptions and deductions, why do nearly a third of taxpayers still opt for the old regime? The answer is simple: plain maths. Taxpayers should choose the framework that results in a lower tax liability.

If you are salaried with an annual income of Rs 25 lakh and have deductions and exemptions of around Rs 8.5 lakh—through home and education loans, HRA, and Section 80C and 80D deductions—you should stick with the old tax regime and ignore the new one. Despite the paperwork, the old regime delivers significantly higher savings in such cases, while the new regime primarily benefits those with lower incomes.

According to tax experts, around 30% of taxpayers continue under the old regime, willing to deal with tedious paperwork. The government’s claim of making tax filing simpler each year has not yet made any material difference for this segment, as they continue to find greater tax savings under the old framework.

Experts point out that the break-even point—the level of deductions at which tax liability under both regimes becomes equal—rises sharply with income. For a gross salary of Rs 24.75 lakh, the break-even point is roughly ₹8.5 lakh. Beyond this, the old regime delivers tangible savings. However, at lower income levels, the new regime is more attractive, especially since annual income up to ₹12 lakh attracts no tax liability.