BCCL doubles investors' wealth as stock debuts at 97% premium

Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) made a stellar debut on Dalal Street, nearly doubling investor wealth on listing day. On the BSE, the shares listed at Rs 45.21, a premium of 96.57% over the issue price of Rs 23 apiece, valuing the company at Rs 21,054.30. On the NSE, the stock debuted at Rs 45, showing a 95.65% listing gain.

BCCL’s debut was better than street expectations as the PSU stock was trading at a 60% premium in the grey market. It also defied weak sentiment in the broader equity market as benchmark indices -NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex- are down nearly 0.70% as of 10.30 am on Monday.

“The stellar listing was driven by strong fundamentals, BCCL’s strategic importance in India’s steel and metallurgical coal supply chain, and a positive outlook for the coal and core infrastructure sector. Strong IPO oversubscription across categories clearly translated into aggressive buying interest on debut,” said Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart.

She added, “Traders and short-term investors may consider book profits. Long-term investors may continue to hold the stock with a stop-loss of Rs 35, keeping a medium-to-long-term perspective.”