Budget likely to peg deficit at 4.3%, double-digit jump in capex

Accordingly, total expenditure may trail the target by Rs 550 billion, mainly due to the expected shortfall of Rs 1.3 trillion in net tax revenues over the budget estimate.

Assuming a marginal miss in miscellaneous capital receipts, the fiscal deficit is likely to print at Rs 15.7 trillion or 4.4% of GDP in FY26.

“We believe that government will push up capital expenditure by 14% to Rs 13.1 trillion, before fiscal rigidities in the form of higher committed expenditure set in from FY28 on account of the 8th Central Pay Commission recommendations on salary/pension revisions for Central government employees/pensioners,” Nayar said.

Despite a mild dip in the fiscal deficit-to-GDP ratio, the agency expects gross dated market issuances to rise sharply by 15-16% to Rs 16.9 trillion, led by a surge in redemptions, although this may be tempered by switching of G-secs.

Revenue receipts are set to trail the FY26 estimate by Rs 0.5 trillion, mainly due to the expected shortfall of Rs 1.3 trillion in net tax revenues over the budget estimate even as non-tax receipts are set to surpass the target by Rs 0.8 trillion. On the other hand, revenue expenditure is projected to print Rs 0.8 trillion lower than the estimate of Rs 39.4 trillion. We estimate revenue deficit at Rs 4.9 trillion in FY26, mildly lower than the budgeted Rs 5.2 trillion. However, the agency does not see any room for fiscal slippage in FY26, as it expects the revenue shortfall is matched by expenditure savings.