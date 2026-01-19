China's 2025 economic growth among slowest in decades

BEIJING: China's economy grew at one of the slowest rates in decades last year, according to official data released Monday, as authorities struggle to overcome low consumer spending and a debt crisis in the property sector.

The five-percent expansion was in line with Beijing's annual target -- a low-ball figure analysts have likened to a political comfort blanket. But observers warned it was driven largely by exports and masked weak sentiment on the ground.

In a sign of the work ahead for leaders, the data also showed a significant slowdown in the last quarter of the year as expected, growing at 4.5 percent.

"The impact of changes in the external environment has deepened," said National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) official Kang Yi.

"The domestic contradiction of strong supply and weak demand is prominent, and there are still many old problems and new challenges in economic development," he told a news briefing.

While the reading was in line with the government's target of "around five percent" -- allowing officials to declare victory -- Chinese consumers remain jittery about the wider economy and high unemployment.

That is despite officials relaxing fiscal policy and subsidising the replacement of household items in a sputtering bid to boost spending.