Hatsun Agro reports 48% rise in profits of Q3FY26

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu-based dairy company Hatsun Agro Product (HAP) reported a 48% year-on-year rise in net profit after tax to Rs 61 crore for the third quarter of FY26, compared with Rs 41 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Revenue from operations during the quarter increased 17.6% to Rs 2,367 crore from Rs 2,012 crore in the December quarter a year ago.
Commenting on the performance, R G Chandramogan, Chairman of Hatsun Agro, said the results reflected the strong foundation built over the years and the company’s disciplined approach to growth. He said the company continued to strengthen its core dairy portfolio while expanding its presence across priority markets.
Chandramogan added that a consistent focus on efficiency across the value chain, from farmer engagement to last-mile distribution, has helped the company maintain product quality and freshness. Strong consumer demand drove volume growth across milk, yoghurt and ice cream, supported by encouraging traction in innovation-led dairy offerings aligned with evolving consumer preferences.
According to him, the company’s growth has been driven by wider distribution reach, capacity additions and sustained investments in sales and brand building, enabling it to scale its brands with clarity and purpose.
During the quarter under review, Hatsun Agro made an additional provision of Rs 9.42 crore due to changes in statutory regulations following the Union government’s notification of the new Labour Codes in November 2021.
The company said it continues to monitor the finalisation of Central and State rules, as well as government clarifications on other aspects of the Labour Codes, and will incorporate the appropriate accounting treatment based on these developments as required.