Hatsun Agro reports 48% rise in profits of Q3FY26

Chandramogan added that a consistent focus on efficiency across the value chain, from farmer engagement to last-mile distribution, has helped the company maintain product quality and freshness. Strong consumer demand drove volume growth across milk, yoghurt and ice cream, supported by encouraging traction in innovation-led dairy offerings aligned with evolving consumer preferences.

According to him, the company’s growth has been driven by wider distribution reach, capacity additions and sustained investments in sales and brand building, enabling it to scale its brands with clarity and purpose.

During the quarter under review, Hatsun Agro made an additional provision of Rs 9.42 crore due to changes in statutory regulations following the Union government’s notification of the new Labour Codes in November 2021.

The company said it continues to monitor the finalisation of Central and State rules, as well as government clarifications on other aspects of the Labour Codes, and will incorporate the appropriate accounting treatment based on these developments as required.