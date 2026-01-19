India to become upper middle-income country by 2030: SBI

As per World Bank definition, a country with per capita GNI of $4,496-$13,935 is categorised as a high middle-income country. Currently, India is categorized as a lower middle-income country.

The report further says if the current per capita GNI threshold for high income countries of $13,936 to be reached by 2047, India’s per capita GNI has to grow by a CAGR of 7.5%. “This seems achievable as India’s per capita GNI has grown by a CAGR of 8.3% during the last 23 years (2001-2024),” says the report.

However, according to it, the threshold level for high income countries will also get changed by then. If the threshold for high income countries gets changed to $18,000, then India’s per capita GNI needs to grow by a CAGR of around 8.9% in the next 23 years.

The report says that India’s growth journey in the last decade shows that India’s percentile rank in the cross-country distribution of average real GDP growth has increased from the 92nd percentile over a 25-year horizon to the 95th percentile implying a rightward shift in its relative position that places India deeper into the upper tail of the global growth distribution.

India took 60 years to transition to lower-middle income in 2007 from a low-income country. Its per capita GNI increased from $90 in 1962 to $910 in 2007, a CAGR of 5.3%.

India achieved $1,000 per capita income in 62 years since independence in 2009, $2,000 per capita in 2019, and it is likely to achieve $3,000 in 2026.