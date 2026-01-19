Indian IT firms hire freshers as automation trims overall workforce

India’s biggest IT services companies are still hiring thousands of fresh graduates and have reported stabilising attrition in FY26 so far. However, some firms have seen their total employee numbers fall year-on-year as automation and artificial intelligence reduce demand for mid-skill roles and drive restructuring.

Three of India’s top five IT services companies reported a sequential decline in net headcount in the December quarter. Strong additions at Infosys and Wipro were offset by a sharp workforce reduction at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), highlighting uneven hiring trends across the sector.

TCS reported a net decline of 11,151 employees in the December quarter sequentially. Tech Mahindra employees' count fell by 3,098 in Q3 sequentially and HCLTech’s headcount fell marginally by 261 during the quarter. Meanwhile, Infosys added 5,043 employees during the quarter and Wipro reported net additions of 6,529 employees.

Despite these differences, all five companies reported lower or stable attrition. Infosys reported voluntary attrition of 12.3% on a trailing 12-month basis, HCLTech reported 12.4%, TCS reported 13.5% in IT services, and Wipro reported 14.2%, each down roughly 50–100 basis points compared to last year.

Restructuring

Most IT companies in India are currently unfolding their restructuring plans, which are described as a move from a scale-and-manpower model to an efficiency-and-automation model.

Several firms highlighted restructuring-related actions and costs during FY26. TCS said its workforce review led to the release of about 1,800 employees during the year so far and would continue into the next quarter.