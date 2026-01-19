Sebi moots Rs 20K-crore AUM threshold for significant indices

MUMBAI: The markets regulator the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed a Rs 20,000-crore asset threshold to identify “significant indices” that will come under the ambit of its newly notified index providers regulations, 2024, as part of efforts to strengthen governance and oversight of benchmarks used by mutual funds. Under the proposed new regulatory framework is part of its effort to improve the governance of index providers in the securities market.

In a consultation paper issued Monday, the regulator said an index will be classified as “significant” if it is tracked or used as a benchmark by domestic mutual fund schemes with cumulative assets under management in excess of Rs 20,000 crore. The Sebi has also published an indicative list of significant indices based on mutual fund data between January 1 and June 30, 2025. The move comes as exchange-traded funds and index funds accounting for a growing share of investor assets, bringing index providers under a formal registration and regulatory framework.