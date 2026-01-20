AI is quietly replacing decision-makers, not just jobs: report

Around 81% of organisations already have live or pilot initiatives in place, signalling that decision-making by machines is no longer experimental but operational.



The report describes a shift from “intelligence augmentation” to “intelligence delegation”, where AI systems are trusted to act independently. These systems can monitor conditions, reason through goals, and execute actions without waiting for human instructions.



This transition is creating what the report calls a “self-driving enterprise”. In such organisations, AI continuously replans sales, supply chains and resources in near real time, responding to changes in demand or disruption faster than human teams can. The focus is no longer on deploying individual tools, but on redesigning entire operating models around autonomous systems.



However, governance has not kept pace with adoption. One in four organisations surveyed identified governance as the missing link in scaling AI autonomy safely. As AI systems begin to make decisions that affect operations, customers and compliance, the need for accountability is becoming critical.



“Enterprises will be defined by what technology decides and governs on their behalf,” said Kalyan Kumar, Chief Product Officer at HCLSoftware. “As AI agents compress decision cycles and rewrite the enterprise stack, governance-by-design is as critical as innovation-by-design.”



The report also highlights that trust, ethics and accountability are moving beyond IT teams and into boardroom discussions. Nearly 79% of organisations confirmed that Responsible AI frameworks are already active.



HCLSoftware’s Tech Trends 2026 also said that the core challenge facing organisations is no longer whether to deploy autonomous AI, but how to design it responsibly.