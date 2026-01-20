Asia stocks slide as Trump’s Greenland rhetoric spooks markets; Japan election fails to lift sentiment

Japan’s equity market underperformed regional peers, with stocks slipping despite Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s decision to call a snap election. While elections are sometimes viewed as an opportunity for policy clarity, the move did little to reassure investors, who instead focused on the uncertainty surrounding Japan’s fiscal outlook. The ruling leadership has signalled a preference for aggressive stimulus measures, tax cuts and higher defence spending, raising concerns about increased government borrowing at a time when Japan’s public debt is already among the highest in the world.

In India, stock markets also reflected the cautious global mood and traded lower during Tuesday’s session. Domestic benchmarks like the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty slipped for the second straight day, with the Sensex shedding over 300 points and the Nifty dipping below the 25,500 level as investors reacted to widening global trade tensions and heavy foreign portfolio outflows.

Information technology stocks underperformed, dragging the broader market, while weakness in major names like LTIMindtree and other heavyweights added to the pressure. The trend in Indian markets underscored how spillovers from geopolitical developments, including concerns around potential US tariffs linked to the Greenland dispute, were weighing on sentiment at home, even as the ongoing quarterly earnings season continued to influence individual stock performance. All 16 major sectors were in the red, small- and mid-caps lagged broader indices, and the cautious tone reflected a broader risk-off environment that extended from global markets into Dalal Street.

These concerns were reflected in the bond market, where Japanese government bond yields moved sharply higher as investors priced in the prospect of heavier issuance and looser fiscal discipline. Rising yields reduced the relative appeal of equities and added pressure on stock valuations, particularly in rate-sensitive sectors. The jump in bond yields also complicated the policy backdrop for the Bank of Japan, which is already navigating a delicate balance between supporting growth and managing inflationary pressures.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in China and Hong Kong edged lower as global risk aversion overshadowed local factors. Investors remained wary of external shocks at a time when the region’s export outlook is sensitive to global trade conditions. Australian shares also declined, weighed down by weaker sentiment in commodities and concerns that global growth could be affected if geopolitical tensions escalate into concrete trade measures. Some markets in the region showed relative resilience, but overall trading remained cautious, with volumes subdued and gains hard to sustain.

From a broader perspective, the latest market moves highlight the fragile nature of global risk sentiment. Trump’s Greenland remarks have reintroduced an element of unpredictability into international relations, reviving memories of earlier periods marked by abrupt policy shifts and tariff threats. For Asian economies that are deeply integrated into global supply chains, any deterioration in US-Europe relations carries indirect risks through trade, investment flows and currency volatility.

At the same time, Japan’s experience underscores how domestic political decisions can amplify external pressures. Instead of acting as a catalyst for optimism, the snap election has prompted investors to reassess fiscal sustainability and policy direction, particularly as higher bond yields tighten financial conditions. With major central bank meetings approaching and geopolitical headlines continuing to dominate, Asian markets are likely to remain sensitive to global developments, with investors seeking clarity on both political and economic fronts before rebuilding risk exposure.