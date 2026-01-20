Global tourism hit new record level in 2025: UN

MADRID: Global tourism hit a new record level in 2025 with 1.52 billion international tourist arrivals recorded worldwide, driven by strong increases in Asia and Africa, UN Tourism said Tuesday.

"Demand for travel remained high throughout 2025, despite high inflation in tourism services and uncertainty from geopolitical tensions," the secretary general of the Madrid-based body, Shaikha Alnuwais, said in a statement.

"We expect this positive trend to continue into 2026 as global economy is expected to remain steady and destinations still lagging behind pre pandemic levels fully recover."

The number of international tourist arrivals last year was 4.0 percent higher than the 1.4 billion recorded in 2024, reaching its highest level in the post-pandemic era and a new record, UN Tourism said.

Africa saw an 8.0 percent rise in arrivals in 2025 to 81 million, with Morocco and Tunisia posting particulary strong results.

International arrivals grew by 6.0 percent in Asia and Pacific to reach 331 million in 2025, some 91 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

Europe, the world's most popular destination region, recorded 793 million international arrivals in 2025, a 4.0 percent increase over the previous year and 6.0 percent above 2019, the year before the pandemic paralysed travel.