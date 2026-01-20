Gold, silver ETFs on cards, copper ETF a work in progress, says Jio BlackRock MD and CEO

Seven months after the launch, Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund has already over Rs 15,000 crore in AuM. In 2026, the fund house is planning to bring many of BlackRock's investment products in India. So far, it has 12 funds and another one -- a sector rotation fund -- is set to be launched soon. The New Indian Express spoke to the MD and CEO Sid Swaminathan to know the asset management company's future roadmap.

Could you tell us—at a broad level—for Jio BlackRock, what are the three or four big themes for 2026?

One of the biggest themes for us is asset allocation. We are now at a phase where we have launched a core set of building blocks for investors, and we want them to think more deeply about asset allocation—what kinds of funds they hold and how those funds contribute to their overall objectives.

You will see a lot more focus on this going forward. For instance, the model portfolios we launched a couple of weeks ago are a first step. As part of the wider JV, our advisory business will also be launching very soon. That will be another key pillar.

Within asset allocation, our focus will be on differentiated exposures and strong building blocks. Whether the funds are offered through mutual funds or ETFs, we are always looking at them through two lenses: first, how they fit into an overall asset-allocation framework; and second, what differentiated value they provide.

We want to do this using a combination of domestic and international building blocks, which is why we are also exploring GIFT City as an option.

For mutual fund investors, will there be options for global exposure?

At present, because of the caps on overseas investments by India-domiciled mutual funds, it is difficult. However, through GIFT City there are options. There are still some frictions in that process, and we are working hard to see how those can be eased for investors. For now, that is the main avenue we are pursuing for international exposure.

ETFs remain a key part of your strategy. Going forward, will you be more ETF-focused, or will it be a mix of active and passive?

It will definitely be both. For us, it’s not active versus passive—we call it active and index. Having a full suite of offerings is very important. Choice is also important, because different investors operate on different platforms and may prefer mutual funds or ETFs.