Gold, Silver hit record highs as Trump’s Greenland tariff threats spark safe-haven rush

In Indian markets, gold and silver tracked the global surge, rising to fresh record levels as investors sought safety amid heightened uncertainty. Spot prices across major cities also remained elevated, supported by safe-haven demand and firm global cues, although some profit-taking emerged later in the session after the sharp rally.

The trigger for the latest rally was a sharp escalation in rhetoric from the US over the future of Greenland, where President Trump has linked potential tariff measures against several European nations to negotiations on control of the vast Arctic territory. This rhetoric revived fears of a broader US–Europe trade dispute, prompting investors to step away from riskier assets such as stocks and into bullion-based hedges. The threat of new or higher tariffs on multiple European economies unsettled markets, weakening stock prices and the US dollar and reinforcing the appeal of gold and silver.

Market participants noted that while both metals initially spiked to record highs, prices later pared some gains as the session progressed, illustrating lingering uncertainty and profit-taking after the sharp advance. Volatility is expected to persist in precious metals markets as traders adjust to rapidly changing geopolitical signals and weigh the likelihood of sustained safe-haven demand. Many analysts believe that gold and silver could remain elevated as long as geopolitical risks and trade tensions continue to dominate investor sentiment, but caution that the sharp rallies also raise the potential for intermittent pullbacks amid shifting data and policy developments.

"The current price action in gold and silver underscores how deeply global financial markets are being influenced by geopolitical risk, with investors increasingly prioritising capital preservation as uncertainty around tariff policies and international relations intensifies," said one of the analysts associated with an overseas wealth management fund.