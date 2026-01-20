IKEA India to start delivering home furnishing products from Jan 22 in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Global home furnishings retailer IKEA India, a subsidiary of Inter IKEA Group and Ingka Group, on Monday announced the launch of online deliveries across Tamil Nadu.

The Sweden-based home furnishings company will delivery products in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore and Salem from January 22, Thursday.

According to IKEA India, it has over 25,000 customers who are part of the IKEA Family community (loyalty program with early sale access, offers and exclusive workshops) in the State.

It plans to provide end-to-end home solutions to Chennai customers within three to seven days timeline, long-term warranties ranging from 5 to 25 years and a 365-day return policy, delivering products through electric vehicles, promoting sustainability in the sector.

IKEA India will ship products to Tamil Nadu from its Bengaluru facility.

“Beginning 2026 with our online launch in Tamil Nadu is especially meaningful as we continue to strengthen and grow our presence in South India. We are excited as this allows us to meet customers where they are, support everyday life at home, and build long-term relationships in a market that has already shown strong love for IKEA,” said Patrik Antoni, CEO, IKEA India.

"Every market and every home teach us something new, and this launch is another important step in that journey. Learnings here will influence the future shopping formats and help identify the right locations. This launch is the beginning of our long-term omnichannel journey in Chennai, and insights from e-commerce and planning services will shape our future stores and offerings here,” he added.