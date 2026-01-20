IKEA India to start delivering home furnishing products from Jan 22 in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Global home furnishings retailer IKEA India, a subsidiary of Inter IKEA Group and Ingka Group, on Monday announced the launch of online deliveries across Tamil Nadu.
The Sweden-based home furnishings company will delivery products in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore and Salem from January 22, Thursday.
According to IKEA India, it has over 25,000 customers who are part of the IKEA Family community (loyalty program with early sale access, offers and exclusive workshops) in the State.
It plans to provide end-to-end home solutions to Chennai customers within three to seven days timeline, long-term warranties ranging from 5 to 25 years and a 365-day return policy, delivering products through electric vehicles, promoting sustainability in the sector.
IKEA India will ship products to Tamil Nadu from its Bengaluru facility.
“Beginning 2026 with our online launch in Tamil Nadu is especially meaningful as we continue to strengthen and grow our presence in South India. We are excited as this allows us to meet customers where they are, support everyday life at home, and build long-term relationships in a market that has already shown strong love for IKEA,” said Patrik Antoni, CEO, IKEA India.
"Every market and every home teach us something new, and this launch is another important step in that journey. Learnings here will influence the future shopping formats and help identify the right locations. This launch is the beginning of our long-term omnichannel journey in Chennai, and insights from e-commerce and planning services will shape our future stores and offerings here,” he added.
Addressing mediapersons in Chennai, Antoni said that 30% of products are sourced from India.
“We have 44 suppliers in India. Our ambition is increase this as we plan to expand our retail footprint. We are sourcing textiles, plastic products, lamps, sofa made in India and exported; we are making mattresses in Tamil Nadu for Indian and regional market.”
Antoni also said that IKEA is experimenting with delivering products in China through quick-commerce platforms, but not in India.
He also said, “For IKEA, India has always been an important place to source products for global markets, and we export €400 million outside of India, which are sourced from India.”
IKEA India is also building two large shopping centres in Noida and Gurugram, investing $400-500 crore in each of these centres. IKEA has a global business operation hub in India to provide services in the financial services and HR sectors, among others.
“For years, customers from Tamil Nadu, especially Chennai, have shown a strong desire to engage with IKEA, whether through online searches, conversations on social media, or by travelling long distances to shop with us. That consistent interest has shaped how we grow," said Bhavana Jaiswal, Country E-commerce Integration Manager, IKEA India.
"Today, online contributes over 30% of our sales and plays a vital role in helping us understand regional needs and everyday life at home, allowing us to strengthen our range and plan more thoughtfully for the future. The start of doorstep deliveries in Tamil Nadu is a natural next step in that journey, bringing us closer to customers, deepening our understanding of life at home in this market, and helping us serve them better over time,” she said.