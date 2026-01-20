Toyota’s long-awaited EV entry arrives with the Urban Cruiser Ebella

MUMBAI: Toyota, which has been leading the green mobility space for the past three decades with over 38 million non-fossil fuel-based cars on the road globally, has made a cautious entry into the battery-powered electric vehicle segment in the country today launching the Urban Cruiser Ebella (for Maruti it’s the Grand Vitara).

But Toyota Kirloskar Motor, the local manufacturing and marketing partner of the Japanese auto giant, does not know when the delivery will begin, or what could be the price of the car! All they know is that they’re ready to open bookings from Wednesday!! All this lack of clarity on the delivery date, pricing among other key facts is despite the fact that the five-seater Urban Cruiser Ebella EV is made by Maruti at its Sanand, Gujarat plant under the global agreement the company has with its Japanese counterpart and is already exported to Europe as the Urban Cruiser.

The mid-size SUV enters the mass-market electric vehicle segment and will compete with models like the Hyundai Creta Electric and MG’s ZS. However, Toyota Kirloskar Motor declined comments for repeated media queries on the possible delivery date and the price-tag.

”The vehicle comes with two battery options-- 49 kWh & 61 kWh, delivering up to 543 km range. The battery comes with an eight-year warranty, and 60% assured buyback. The mid-size SUV marks the company’s entry into the country’s mass-market electric vehicle segment, taking on competitors like the Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV, and the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara.

In terms of design, the Ebella shares its silhouette and overall dimensions with the e-Vitara but stands apart with Toyota-specific styling elements. Up front, it features a revised fascia with segmented LED tail-lamp signature, redesigned headlamps, and a slimmer bumper, giving it a cleaner and less angular look compared to its Maruti counterpart.

Toyota has been offering hybrid cars in the country for the past one decade and has been planning to enter the EV for many years. When asked why such a late entry and what made you wait for so long as the domestic EV ecosystem has almost matured, Tadashi Asazuma, the deputy managing director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “we think this is the right time for us to enter. We know what we are doing as we have three decades of global expertise in electrified technologies and diverse mobility needs. We have over 38 million electrified vehicles on the road worldwide.”