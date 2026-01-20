Trump turbulence: Rs 10 lakh crore wiped out from the market 

NEW DELHI: India’s equity market fell sharply on Tuesday due to escalating global trade tensions and continued foreign capital outflows. The selloff of Tuesday was so intense that it wiped out nearly Rs 10 lakh crore from investors’ kitty and benchmark NSE Nifty fell to its lowest level in 3 months and experienced its biggest single-day fall since April 2025.

Investor sentiment across the globe has taken a hit over concerns related to US President Donald Trump proposing tariffs on countries opposing his bid to control Greenland and the subsequent pushback from Europe. This has revived fears of renewed global trade disruptions, prompting investors to exit equities.

The NSE Nifty settled 353 points or 1.38% lower at 25,232.50 while the BSE Sensex tumbled 1,066 points or 1.28% to close at 82,180. The sell-off was such that 48 stocks in the Nifty50 pack ended in the red and the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms came down to Rs 455.76 lakh crore from Rs 465.19 lakh crore.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments said that domestic markets remained cautious ahead of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on Trump-era tariffs, with renewed uncertainty over U.S. trade policy prolonging the recent consolidation.

He added that continued FII outflows, rising U.S. and Japanese bond yields, and a weakening rupee weighed on investor confidence. In the near term, market sentiment will hinge on the earnings season, while geopolitical developments and global trade conditions remain important influences, stated Nair.