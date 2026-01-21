Air India pulled up for poor service, told to pay Rs 1.5 lakh to passenger and daughter

According to the complaint, the passengers faced issues such as malfunctioning seats and controls, non-functional in-flight entertainment systems, unhygienic washrooms emitting foul odour, poor quality food and beverages, and an overall lack of prompt and effective assistance from the cabin crew. The complainants maintained that repeated requests for redressal during the flight were ignored, aggravating their discomfort over the long duration of travel. They further stated that post-travel representations and legal notices sent to the airline failed to elicit a satisfactory response, compelling them to approach the consumer forum.

Air India contested the allegations, asserting that the aircraft was technically fit for operation and that the crew had attended to the passengers’ concerns as per standard procedures. The airline also argued that the journey had been completed and that there was no justification for the extent of compensation sought by the complainants. However, the Commission found merit in the passengers’ version, noting that the evidence on record pointed to a clear shortfall in the quality of services expected from a full-service carrier on an international route.

In its order, the consumer forum observed that passengers are entitled not only to transportation from one point to another but also to a basic standard of comfort, hygiene and functional amenities, especially on long-haul flights. The failure to provide these amounted to deficiency in service under consumer protection law. While the Commission declined to grant a full refund of the ticket fare or the higher compensation claimed, it held that the inconvenience, mental agony and hardship suffered by the complainants warranted monetary relief.

The forum directed Air India to pay Rs 50,000 each to the complainant and his daughter as compensation for the deficient service and an additional Rs 50,000 towards litigation costs, taking the total payout to Rs 1.5 lakh. The order underscores that completion of a journey does not absolve an airline of responsibility for lapses during travel and that passengers can seek redress even after the flight has ended.

From a broader perspective, the ruling reflects growing judicial scrutiny of service standards in the aviation sector and signals that consumer forums are willing to hold airlines accountable for operational and service shortcomings. At a time when airlines are under pressure to improve customer experience, such orders highlight the importance of maintaining aircraft interiors, ensuring hygiene and responding effectively to passenger grievances. For consumers, the decision serves as a reminder that documented complaints and persistence can lead to meaningful relief, while for airlines, it reinforces that lapses in service can translate into reputational and financial costs.