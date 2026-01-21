Economy to sustain growth momentum, driven by demand recovery: RBI bulletin

MUMBAI: Citing high-frequency indicators, Reserve Bank economists have said the economy will sustain the growth momentum going forward as the overall demand conditions remain strong, driven by a revival in rural demand and a gradual recovery in urban demand.

A strong rebound in the manufacturing sector and continued buoyancy in services are expected to boost growth in gross value added, said the Reserve Bank bulletin for January, released Wednesday. The views in the bulletin are not the official views of the RBI but that of the authors.

Automobile retail sales show broad-based growth across categories due to the cuts in GST, further bolstering rural demand, the bulletin said.

"Even amidst these global uncertainties, the current state of the economy provides ground for optimism going forward," the RBI economists said in the state of the economy section of the bulletin, pointing to the high frequency indicators for December which suggest continued buoyancy in growth impulses with demand conditions remaining upbeat.

The article further said the first advance estimates of GDP for FY26 underscored the resilience of the economy, driven by domestic demand amid a challenging external environment. The economy is projected to grow 7.4% in the current financial year, supported by strong manufacturing and services activity, healthy household consumption, and robust fixed-asset investment. This follows a growth of 6.5% in FY25 and 9.2% in FY24.

The GDP growth estimates for FY26 indicate that the country will remain the fastest-growing major economy in the world, it added.

The RBI has projected the GDP to grow at 7.3% in fiscal 2026, while for the next fiscal year, growth is expected at 6.7% and 6.8% for the first and second quarters, respectively.