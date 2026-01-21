Key indices slide for third day as global jitters, weak earnings and FII outflows fuel Asian rout

The immediate backdrop for the fall was a deterioration in global risk sentiment. Renewed geopolitical tensions, particularly surrounding provocative rhetoric from US political leadership and fears of escalating trade disputes, unsettled global markets and encouraged investors to reduce exposure to equities, especially in emerging markets. The risk-off mood was evident across asset classes, with safe-haven assets such as gold rising sharply while stocks came under pressure. The sense of unease was compounded by disappointing quarterly results from several major Indian companies, which failed to meet elevated expectations and added to doubts about the sustainability of near-term corporate earnings momentum.

On the domestic front, the rupee’s continued depreciation against the U.S. dollar added another layer of concern. A weaker currency raises import costs, can fuel inflationary pressures, and tends to discourage foreign institutional investment, reinforcing the selling trend. Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers, their sustained outflows draining liquidity from Indian markets at a time when broader sentiment was already fragile. Domestic institutional interest offered some pockets of support but was insufficient to offset the scale of selling that emerged throughout the session.

Across market segments, the breadth of the selloff was wide; mid-cap and small-cap stocks also declined, underscoring the pervasive reluctance among investors to hold risk assets. The technology and cyclical sectors were among those underperforming most sharply, further weighing on overall market performance. Technical indicators suggested that key support levels had been breached, triggering additional algorithmic and momentum selling and exacerbating the intraday slide.

Looking beyond India, Asian equity markets also reflected the pervasive risk-off mood, trading mostly in the red as regional investors reacted to global cues. Major Asian indices such as Japan’s Nikkei 225 and broader regional benchmarks experienced declines amid caution ahead of key geopolitical developments and speeches by major global leaders. The negative tone in Asia was driven by a selloff in Wall Street in the prior session, rising fears of global policy uncertainty, and an overall shift toward safe-haven assets that has dominated markets. The weakness in Asian markets underlined how global sentiment shifts have rapidly spilled over across regions, reinforcing downward pressure on Indian equities.

In this environment, the near-term outlook for Indian markets remains fragile. Continued uncertainty on the global front, including trade policy developments and geopolitical tensions, could keep volatility elevated. Domestically, upcoming corporate earnings releases and any shifts in foreign investment flows will be critical for sentiment. Until greater clarity emerges on these fronts, markets may continue to grapple with volatility, as investors balance long-term growth potential against mounting short-term risks and an increasingly uncertain macroeconomic backdrop.