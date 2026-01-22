Assets of gold-loan NBFCs to cross Rs 4 trillion by end of next fiscal: Report

MUMBAI: Soaring gold prices and regulatory streamlining will lead to the assets under management (AUM) of gold-loan focused non-banking financial companies having a compound annual growth rate of 40% between this fiscal and the next, helping them surpassing the Rs 4-trillion-mark by March 2027.

The surge will be driven by elevated gold prices, a shift towards secured credit and an evolved regulatory environment, outpacing the 27% annual growth rate clocked between fiscals 2023 and 2025, Crisil Ratings said in a report Thursday.

Gold prices soared 68% in the first nine months of this fiscal to an all-time high. This enhances collateral values, enabling lenders to scale up disbursements. Furthermore, amid limited availability of credit from segments such as unsecured lending, borrowers are looking out for other sources of funding, the report said, adding, “To capitalise on these lending opportunities, gold-loan NBFCs have been expanding their market presence, despite stiff competition from banks.”

According to Aparna Kirubakaran, a director with the agency, large gold-loan NBFCs, having an established brand image, are scaling up their portfolio across existing branches. Meanwhile, their mid-sized counterparts are adopting a dual strategy of expanding their branch network as well as operating as originating partners for large NBFCs and banks.

“These efforts, combined with strong demand amid elevated gold prices, have boosted their business per branch by 40% over the last two fiscals. Their average AUM per branch stood at Rs 14 crore in the first six months of this fiscal compared to Rs 10 crore in fiscal 2024,” she said.

On the regulatory front, streamlining of loan-to-value (LTV) norms by the RBI for lower-ticket gold loans, applicable from April 1, 2026, is expected to provide additional headroom to them for lending.