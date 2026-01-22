Financial sector seeks tax parity, affordability, consumption push in Budget

MUMBAI: The financial sector wants the forthcoming Budget to launch structural reforms to improve affordability, access and long-term financial security and push consumption as GST rate cuts and a massive hike in the personal income exemption limits have not lifted the demand curve.

Stakeholders from the financial services ecosystem such as banks, insurers, brokers, non-banks and digital lenders also want the government to use the Budget to address systemic gaps that continue to limit penetration across insurance and credit markets.

While bankers want a further consumption boost, insurers want regulatory clarity on composite license and tax parity to deepen financial inclusion so that more people are insured. They want the Budget to address the issues in taxes on annuity and pension products, composite licensing, and micro-insurance apart from resolving the input tax credit on sales.

Non-banks focused on small businesses and digital lending want the government to help them grow in a more sustainable manner which could be addressed by increasing credit access to small businesses and further strengthening the digital lending safeguards.

Health insurers want policy measures that encourage preventive healthcare which can significantly lower long-term treatment costs. Industry reports indicate that preventive care reduces hospitalisations and improves health outcomes. Introducing separate and enhanced tax benefits for OPD services and preventive health screenings, beyond the current limits under Section 80D, would encourage wider adoption of preventive care, they say.

This is more so, as the population ages with the rising burden of chronic diseases, a prevention-led approach, supported by budgetary reforms, can play a critical role in improving health outcomes in the country.

The foremost demand of insurers relates to the tax treatment of annuities and pension products. According to a recent Deloitte report, annuity payouts from insurance products are currently taxed on the entire amount, including the principal that has already been taxed during the accumulation phase.

Deloitte has called for government co-funding, public–private risk pools and better access to climate data to help scale resilience-focused insurance products and reduce the fiscal burden of post-disaster relief.

As insurers increasingly adopt telematics in motor insurance, AI-led underwriting and health data integration through platforms such as the National Health Claims Exchange, data fragmentation continues to constrain efficiency and fraud detection, says the pre-budget report.

Insurers are also seeking creation of a unified insurance data exchange, potentially built on existing institutions such as the Insurance Information Bureau. Such a framework, anchored in robust consent and privacy safeguards, can lower loss ratios, enable personalised pricing and improve trust in insurance systems.

Composite licensing remains a long-pending reform on the insurance industry’s wish list and something the newly amended Insurance Act ignored once again while it allowed 100% foreign investment.