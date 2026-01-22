Increase limit for interest deduction on home loans, promote rental housing: NAREDCO's Budget recommendations

With the Union Budget of 2026 around the corner, the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) has recommended to the Union Ministry of Finance a slew of measures, including raising the limit on interest deduction on home loans and reinstating the Income Tax Settlement Commission.

The association also sought a change in the definition of affordable housing and suggested that homes costing up to Rs 75-80 lakh should be treated as affordable as opposed to the price limit of Rs 45 lakh. It also demanded the long-pending industry status for the real estate sector as this would help in getting cheaper loans for all inputs, including land and other raw materials for construction.

NAREDCO also wants the government to promote rental housing by incentivising real developers or partnering with them in a PPP model as this would play a big role in providing affordable housing options to citizens. "Like bread and cloth, housing should get equal importance. The country has more than enough resources to fulfill the Housing For All mission," said NAREDCO Chairman Niranjan Hiranandani.

The real estate body has suggested that the deduction on account of interest payment available under Section 22 of the IT Act 2025 should be made applicable from the year in which capital was borrowed as for principal u/s 80C and should be to the extent of full interest paid, at least in respect of one house. It added that the limit of Rs 2 lakh should be raised to Rs 5 lakh or more for owner-occupied houses. Also, the five-year period for acquisition/completion from the year of borrowing should be dispensed with.