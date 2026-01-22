Indian Bank net up 7% to Rs 3,061 cr; asset quality improves

MUMBAI: The Chennai-based public sector lender Indian Bank has reported a net profit of Rs 3,061.48 crore in the December quarter, registering a growth of 7.3% from Rs 2,852.36 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank’s key profitability gauge net interest income increased 7.5% to Rs 6,895 crore from Rs 6,414 crore, the bank said in exchange filing Thursday.

The bottom line growth also helped by lower provisions and contingencies which declined to Rs 857.02 crore from Rs 738.60 crore in September and from Rs 1,059.13 crore on-year. Provision coverage ratio improved by 19 bps to 98.28 from 98.09.

Asset quality improved sequentially in the quarter ended with gross non-performing assets declining to 2.23% from 2.60% and net NPAs dropping to 0.15% from 0.16%.

In absolute terms, gross NPAs came down 11.56% to Rs 14,268.38 crore from Rs 16,134.66 crore, and net NPA declined 1.56% to Rs 967.55 crore from Rs 982.98 crore, the bank said, adding the slippage ratio decreased to 0.69 in December from 0.79 in September, and from 0.78 in December 2024.